Columbus Macro LLC Sells 432 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

CVX opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.49. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

