Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,672 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $221.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $251.28. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -460.93 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.26.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $3,170,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,933 shares of company stock worth $75,881,051 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

