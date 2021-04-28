Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $815,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Financialcorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

