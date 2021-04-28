Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for about $34.76 or 0.00063546 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $645.51 million and approximately $11.17 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash ABC alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,693.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $882.01 or 0.01612639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.00514433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001562 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003793 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BCHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash ABC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.