Wrapped Origin Axie Price Reaches $2,545.79 (WOA)

Wrapped Origin Axie (CURRENCY:WOA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. One Wrapped Origin Axie coin can currently be purchased for about $2,545.79 or 0.04654658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Axie has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Origin Axie has a total market cap of $577,894.02 and approximately $24,903.00 worth of Wrapped Origin Axie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.33 or 0.00869088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00097277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.24 or 0.08006890 BTC.

About Wrapped Origin Axie

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a digital pet universe where players battle, raise, and trade fantasy creatures called Axies. Wrapped Origin Axie Token (WOA) is a token that allows users to wrap Origin Axies and trade them like an erc-20 token. Users can only wrap Origin Axies from a common class (beast, plant, aquatic). In addition, the Axie cannot contain any mystic parts and can’t have been bred more than 2 times. These limitations ensure that the Origin Axies within the pool are all of similar value. “

Wrapped Origin Axie Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Axie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Origin Axie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Origin Axie using one of the exchanges listed above.

