$14.06 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will post $14.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.87 million and the highest is $14.25 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $58.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $60.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of SCM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.64. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $265.79 million, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

