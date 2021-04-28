Crypto Village Accelerator 24-Hour Volume Tops $77,991.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 165.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 51% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $77,991.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00066036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $475.33 or 0.00869088 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00097277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.24 or 0.08006890 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a coin. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,700,000 coins. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Village Accelerator is a global accelerator of blockchain projects created with two aims: providing investors with a system of protection and financial growth; providing the best projects with a prime channel aimed at raising capital and quickly reaching the target market. The funds raised will be retained on the platform and distributed to the projects once specific targets are attained. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CVAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.