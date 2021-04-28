Zacks: Analysts Expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.08. 13,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,115. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.04. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

