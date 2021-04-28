Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 2,234 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

XT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 406,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $62.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.