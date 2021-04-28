Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE:CNR traded up C$0.96 on Wednesday, reaching C$134.85. 251,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,572. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$108.78 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$145.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.47 billion and a PE ratio of 26.78.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.62 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$139.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.31.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.69, for a total value of C$102,680.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,919,071.30. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total transaction of C$163,548.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$109,423.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

