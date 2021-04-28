First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. 2,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,074. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $57.72.

