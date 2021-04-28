Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 427.4% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,126,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 117,376 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 674,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of UVSP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. 509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,983. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $64.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,010 shares of company stock valued at $177,018. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.