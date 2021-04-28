Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Invests $217,000 in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several research firms have commented on EGBN. G.Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.