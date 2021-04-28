Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after acquiring an additional 272,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,667,000 after buying an additional 27,339 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,291,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 740,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,891. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $127.65 and a 12 month high of $195.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.70.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

