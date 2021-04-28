Fifth Third Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

ITM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,203. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.