Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,358.23

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,358.23 ($30.81) and traded as high as GBX 2,438 ($31.85). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,406 ($31.43), with a volume of 431,209 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,461 ($32.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,332.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,357.88.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

