AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) Announces GBX 1.60 Dividend

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON ABDP traded down GBX 150 ($1.96) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,300 ($30.05). The company had a trading volume of 60,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,421. The stock has a market cap of £520.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.43. AB Dynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,468 ($19.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.94.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

