AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.81. 1,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,813. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

