Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.33). Relmada Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $250,156.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,293.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $100,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,575. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $288,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

