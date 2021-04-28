Rate3 (RTE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $343,138.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Rate3 has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $343,138.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00066042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.40 or 0.00851462 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00065118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,371.46 or 0.07997679 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

