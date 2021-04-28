Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Brown & Brown has raised its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO stock opened at $51.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $34.67 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.