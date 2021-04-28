Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ICICI Bank Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ICICI Bank in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Shares of IBN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 68,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,654,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.70. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in ICICI Bank by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.