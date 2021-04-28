Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 3,920 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

