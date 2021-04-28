Arden Trust Co Raises Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 81.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.80. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $99.04 and a 52 week high of $192.84. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

