Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $303,759,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,509,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,698,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after purchasing an additional 752,878 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after purchasing an additional 586,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.35.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $147.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

