COKER & PALMER Upgrades Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to “Sector Outperform”

COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BKR. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.97.

NYSE:BKR opened at $19.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

