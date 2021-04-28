Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP raised its stake in Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) by 163.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,800 shares during the period. Jaws Acquisition accounts for about 2.6% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Health Investments LP owned about 0.58% of Jaws Acquisition worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jaws Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jaws Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jaws Acquisition stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,805. Jaws Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

