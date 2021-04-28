Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.940-4.160 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.94-4.16 EPS.

Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $59.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $699,144.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

