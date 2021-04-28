Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,615 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,644.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,343.57.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,156.89 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.03 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,138.37. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a PE ratio of 736.88, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

