Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Cintas makes up approximately 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Cintas worth $19,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $350.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.