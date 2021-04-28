Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 49,378 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 49,378 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $70,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $727,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,525 shares of company stock worth $6,996,940 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. Seagate Technology plc has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $94.60.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

