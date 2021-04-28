Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,530 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of Keysight Technologies worth $84,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $148.39 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

