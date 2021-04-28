Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 31,542 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,542 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $80,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $197.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day moving average is $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.73 and a 1 year high of $201.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.40.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

