Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 182,500 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 115.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $91,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $289.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $295.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.79.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

