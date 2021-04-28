Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $44.00. Tenable shares last traded at $40.30, with a volume of 13,464 shares traded.

The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.21.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

