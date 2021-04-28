Simmons First National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Simmons First National has raised its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

SFNC stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.