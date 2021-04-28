Garrett Motion (GTXMQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

GTXMQ opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $388.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.55.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

