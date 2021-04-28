0x Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Billion (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One 0x coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00003101 BTC on popular exchanges. 0x has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $314.28 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0x has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.57 or 0.00860719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.82 or 0.07891929 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

