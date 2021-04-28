ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT) Insider Buys £99,971.92 in Stock

ATTRAQT Group plc (LON:ATQT) insider Mark Adams purchased 263,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £99,971.92 ($130,613.95).

Shares of LON ATQT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 40 ($0.52). 325,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. ATTRAQT Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 49 ($0.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.46 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 41.27.

Get ATTRAQT Group alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ATTRAQT Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for ATTRAQT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATTRAQT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.