Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 318,686 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,686 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.18% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $347,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

