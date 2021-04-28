Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after purchasing an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after buying an additional 18,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

MAR stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.53 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.75 and its 200-day moving average is $129.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

