Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

