Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $125.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

