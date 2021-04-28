8,000 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The AES by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after buying an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after buying an additional 1,207,275 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after buying an additional 1,161,618 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the fourth quarter valued at $17,216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 3rd quarter worth $8,668,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

AES opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

