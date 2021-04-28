3,256 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Purchased by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $58,696,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 341,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

SON opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $65.99.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

