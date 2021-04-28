Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of -100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

