F3Logic LLC Purchases Shares of 124 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 124 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,341.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,902.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.