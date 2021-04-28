The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.52.

Shares of TJX opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.73. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

