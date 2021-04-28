Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $42.34. Haverty Furniture Companies shares last traded at $43.58, with a volume of 2,425 shares.

The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 5.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. Also, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,719,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 33,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

