SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SPX FLOW in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Shares of FLOW traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,825. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $70.00.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.